Laurel Co. health officials say there’s a lower demand for vaccine from young people

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More and more vaccine supply is available, but more people are not necessarily signing up to get it.

Anyone 18 and over can now get the vaccine, but still only 20% of the population in Laurel County has been vaccinated.

“Want to get it over with and get home,” James Rudder said.

Rudder has avoided the COVID-19 virus up to this point and wants to avoid it permanently, now getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Laurel County is administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Rudder is retired and he’s among the popular age group getting the vaccine.

Despite everyone 18 and over able to get the vaccines, the majority are over the age of 50. Fewer younger people are signing up.

“And that is something we are working very hard to change. For the health and safety of our community. We know it’s the single most important thing you can do,” said Mark Hensley with the Laurel County Health Department.

Hensley says the vaccines are working. Three months ago, they were averaging 70 cases a day, now it’s 70 cases a week. He says the health department will usually be able to administer the dose the same day as making the appointment.

