Lexington police investigating string of violence that has led to three shooting deaths this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of violence has led to three shooting deaths this week in Lexington.

The shooting early Friday morning was the fourth shooting in four days. Police told us they don’t think it’s random, but they also haven’t named any suspects.

Lovanda Tipton says when she got to work this morning, she could still see the shot up Cadillac Escalade, surrounded by shell casings.

“It’s terrible,” Tipton said. “These kids need to find something else to do besides pull guns out and shooting each other.”

Lexington police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about shots fired on the 900 block of Winchester Road. They say two men were inside an SUV when someone opened fire.

Firefighters took the two men to the hospital, and one of them, 35-year-old Cyrus Davis, died there.

This is the third homicide in Lexington this week. People were also killed at shootings on Dalton Court and Colchester Drive. Police say they don’t know if they are connected.

“We can say right now this is not a random event,” Lieutenant Chris Van Brackel said.

Council member Jennifer Reynolds says they are concerned about the increase in shootings. She said there is no easy answer. They discussed the other acts of violence at Thursday night’s council meeting.

People who work near this latest shooting say it’s not the first time someone has been shot near the area.

We asked Mayor Linda Gorton’s office if she would be available today to talk about the city’s response to this violence. We were told she wasn’t available today, but they did release a statement in which she said she would be talking about steps the city would be taking during her budget address next week. She also asked for the public help solving these crimes.

We also reached out to see if Chief of Police Lawrence Weathers would be able to talk about these multiple shootings. We were told he was in meetings today, but police did release a statement asking the public for tips, saying people could do that anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.