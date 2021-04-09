More people taking up disc golf as a safe sport to play during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a time where many things have been slowed down or even halted due to the pandemic, one sport has continued to grow and you may not know much about it.

The sport of disc golf is played in several parks around Lexington and central Kentucky and has been a way many people have been able to enjoy the outdoors while keeping safe from the coronavirus.

Lexington alone has five disc golf courses with more spread out across central Kentucky, and now two new stores have just opened up that are helping build the sport that has only grown more during the pandemic.

Many players say this growth is due to the fact that disc golf allows people to get outdoors and exercise while easily maintaining social distancing. According to Jarrett Spriggs, the president of the Bluegrass Disc Golf Association, their organization alone has grown from around 60 members to over 175 members participating this year and several more hundred people participate in local leagues across central Kentucky.

This continued growth has also sparked the opening of two brand new disc golf stores called Bang-A-Chain and Bomb Discs, and the increase has also means the BDGA is able to give back more to the community.

“My goal this year as a president was to donate at least $3,000 to charity and we’re already over that by the end of February, so my goal has increased to try to donate at least $5,000 to charity,” Spriggs said.

Whether you’re a beginner or more experienced, both Bang-A-Chain and Bomb Discs have experts that are happy to help you get the most out of your experience playing disc golf.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.