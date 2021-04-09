Advertisement

Pfizer asks FDA to expand COVID vaccine minimum age to 12

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

Under the current emergency use authorization, the Pfizer vaccine is available for use in people ages 16 and up.

Based on a Phase 3 clinical trial in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age, Pfizer says the vaccine is showing 100% efficacy.

If the emergency use authorization is approved by the FDA, it would be the only one approved for children as young as 12.

The other two COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are only authorized for people age 18 and older.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
One dead after fourth night of shootings in Lexington
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him

Latest News

In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz faces probe by House ethics panel over potential misconduct
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC: Youth sports causing COVID clusters
Gov. Beshear signs bill to limit use of no-knock warrants
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court
Laurel Co. health officials say there’s a lower demand for vaccine from young people