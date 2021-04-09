Advertisement

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

FILE - In a July 6, 2010 file photo, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is greeted during...
FILE - In a July 6, 2010 file photo, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is greeted during his visit to the British Garden at Hanover Square in New York. Prince Philip celebrated his 90th birthday Friday, June 10, 2011 in apparent good health and good humor but announced plans to cut back his officials duties. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, Pool, File)(Henny Ray Abrams | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history.

He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921.

He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

