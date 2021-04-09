Advertisement

Representative Derek Lewis trial date set

Representative Derek Lewis is set for trial after being arrested and charged with a DUI in April of last year
State Representative Derek Lewis faces a charge of DUI in Laurel County. (Photo: Laurel County...
State Representative Derek Lewis faces a charge of DUI in Laurel County. (Photo: Laurel County Detention Center)(WKYT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State Representative Derek Lewis is set for trial after being arrested and charged with a DUI in April of last year.

Laurel County Court officials say Lewis’ trial date is set for May 19, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

Police say Lewis was arrested after his car was found in a ditch with him in it and drunk.

Lewis represents Kentucky’s 90th district.

A judge previously refused to toss evidence related to the incident.

This is a second attempt to taking the representative to trial after the first one was delayed.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him
File image
Official: Boy fatally shot in apparent hunting accident

Latest News

Pleasant Hill Elementary
EF-0 tornado hits East Tenn. elementary school
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear vetoes bill curbing records access
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
It happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.
Family of teen hit by Lexington police cruiser pleads to city council for answers