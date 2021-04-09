Scott Co. judge rules in COVID-19 orders case

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The state cannot enforce some of the governor’s COVID-19 orders at two businesses in Scott County.

A Scott County circuit judge made the ruling on Friday for a temporary injunction. He said the order is narrow.

Specifically, new restrictions cannot be enforced at Goodwood Brewing Company, and the Dundee Tavern. Both sued the governor.

The judge also emphasized, this does not impact any other businesses in the county, or the state.

