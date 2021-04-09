Shooting investigation shuts down busy Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:30 on Winchester Road, between Loudon Avenue and Liberty Road.

Witnesses told WKYT two people were shot.

Officers confirmed two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One man had what appeared to be life-threatening injuries and the other victim’s condition wasn’t clear, police said.

Winchester Road is blocked in both directions. The road closure is expected to last several hours.

This story is developing.

