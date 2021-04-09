Advertisement

Shots fired outside McDonald’s in Georgetown

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is working to learn more about a developing situation in Georgetown.

People began calling the WKYT newsroom around 7:30 a.m. Friday about a police scene at McDonald’s on Connector Road.

A video posted on social media appears to show police running toward the restaurant. What sounds like several gunshots can also be heard in the video.

WKYT has reached out to Georgetown police for more information.

This is a developing story.

