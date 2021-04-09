Shots fired outside McDonald’s in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is working to learn more about a developing situation in Georgetown.

People began calling the WKYT newsroom around 7:30 a.m. Friday about a police scene at McDonald’s on Connector Road.

A video posted on social media appears to show police running toward the restaurant. What sounds like several gunshots can also be heard in the video.

WKYT has reached out to Georgetown police for more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.