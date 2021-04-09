Advertisement

University of Kentucky administers 200,000th vaccine dose

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky reached a new milestone in vaccinations.

They administered their 200,000th dose.

They say thousands of appointments are open at the Kroger Field clinic. You can register for a vaccine through their website.

President Eli Capilouto is also reminding students about the vaccine clinics on campus. He says nearly 14,000 students have been vaccinated, more than 64% of staff have been vaccinated and 70% have been either vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated.

The university is also inviting more than 21,000 admitted students and their families to register for the vaccine.

