YMCA partners with Wild Health for Lexington vaccination clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The YMCA of Central Kentucky is partnering with Wild Health for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site on Sunday, April 11.

The pop-up clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Street YMCA in downtown Lexington.

“Wild Health is partnering with the YMCA to further increase access to vaccinations in the Commonwealth. We’re fully aligned in our common goal and mission to serve our local community and offer them the resources they require to stay safe,” said Dr. Luke Murray, Director of COVID Operations at Wild Health.

Wild Health will be administering the Pfizer vaccine in partnership with Team Kentucky and the University of Kentucky. The vaccination clinic is for anyone 16 or older. 200 free vaccines are available.

“As an organization committed to health equity - ensuring all people have access to health-promoting resources and can overcome the barriers to good health - the YMCA is proud to be a key leader and partner in providing equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine and supporting our communities as we recover,” said Paula Anderson, president, and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

Appointments are available in advance. A photo ID is required to make an appointment. Co-testing for COVID-19 will also be available. For more information on the clinic and the sign-up process, you can visit this website or call 859-217-4679.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.