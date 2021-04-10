Advertisement

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store

Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KOSHKONONG, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and injured three others.

Deputies arrested a Thayer, Mo. man, 28, wanted in the shootings in neighboring Howell County. Investigators will release his identity after formal charges are filed. Investigators say there is a connection between the shooter and one of the victims.

Officers responded to the Snappy Mart convenience store Saturday morning around 5:15 a.m. The store is open 24-hours-a-day. Witnesses heard multiple shots. Several witnessed the shootings either inside or outside of the store, but did not suffer any injuries.

Sgt. Jeff Kinder with the Missouri Highway Patrol says the victim who died lived out of state. The three injured in the shooting reman in critical condition at a Springfield hospital. One of the injured lived out of state.

Koshkonong is located about 15 minutes south of West Plains on U.S. 63.

