47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a combined total of 47 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, April 9.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,804. The city’s death toll is 296.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 30 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 8.6 cases per 100,000 population.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms. They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 432,220 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,223 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

