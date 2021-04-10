Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking the latest severe weather threat

Shower and thunderstorms increase throughout the day with some storms potentially becoming severe
Shower and thunderstorms increase throughout the day with some storms potentially becoming severe(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying a beautiful Friday, we are now tracking showers and storms that are set to increase throughout this Saturday and could potentially be severe.

We are starting this Saturday morning on a nice and mild note with temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s. A mix of sun and clouds will begin the day, but cloudier skies will increase ahead of rain and thunderstorm chances. These, like Thursday, will start to build from our southwest and move to the northeast. While a few storms may fire up during the later morning hours, we aren’t expecting more widespread action until the early afternoon hours and lasting through tonight. Some storms could also become severe, with strong winds being the main threat and hail possible in some storms. This won’t be a widespread severe threat as it is a reasonably low-end risk day, but you’ll still want to stay weather aware.

Caption

By Sunday, the center of low-pressure that brought storms will be moving off to our northeast, but some wrap-around showers could still impact northern parts of the Commonwealth. Morning temperatures will be down into the lower-50s and upper-40s for a cooler start to the day. Due to rain chances in northern Kentucky and some cloudier skies, afternoon highs could vary by nearly 10 degrees across our state. In northern Kentucky, we could see highs only reach the mid to upper-50s, while central Kentucky reaches the 60s, and southern Kentucky could reach the mid-60s.

We’ll keep a few scattered storm chances in the forecast for Monday evening as well due to another weak piece of energy moving through our region. Otherwise, a drier pattern will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday before then another cold front knocks on our door for Thursday. Temperatures leading up to next week’s cold front will stay around the 60s through Wednesday, but then after Thursday’s cold front, we could drop into the 50s as highs and even see overnight lows reach close to frost potential.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Georgetown.
Armed suspect shot by police outside Georgetown McDonald’s has died
Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
One dead after fourth night of shootings in Lexington
Police say Puckett was speeding at the time of crash, likely lost control, and hit a tree.
Former Sayre School student sentenced to 5 years in prison for reckless homicide
FILE - In a July 6, 2010 file photo, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is greeted during...
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

Latest News

Kentucky Severe Threat
SEVERE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Strong Storms This Weekend
Strong to severe thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another storm chance for the weekend