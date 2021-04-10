Anderson Co. falls to Sacred Heart in Girls’ Sweet 16 semis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson Co.’s run to its first-ever Sweet 16 title appearance was derailed on Saturday. The Lady Bearcats lost to Sacred Heart on Saturday, 63-53.

After falling behind 7-0 to start the game, Anderson Co. steadied and grabbed an 11-9 lead on a Jacie Chesser first quarter jumper. Chesser would finish with 12 points.

The game was tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. The two teams headed to the halftime locker rooms tied at 21.

Anderson’s Amiya Jenkins had a huge third quarter, at one point scoring 10-straight for the Lady Bearcats. Jenkins finished with a game-high 24 points.

The game was tied at 40 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart seized control of the game in the fourth quarter. Josie Gilvin scored eight points in the quarter and contributed a couple of steals. Gilven chipped in a team-high 19 points for the Valkyries.

Anderson Co., the 8th Region champs, finishes the season at 28-3.

Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir picked up her 700th career win. Moir is 8-0 all-time in Sweet 16 semifinal games.

The Valkyries will face Marshall Co. at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Sweet 16 championship game. The Valkyries are in search of their fifth title, which would tie Laurel Co., Butler and Ashland for most in state history.

