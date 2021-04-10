Advertisement

Ex-volunteer firefighter charged with setting church fire

The TBI says agents found that the fire had been intentionally set
Codie Austin Clark
Codie Austin Clark(WVLT / WBXX)
By David Sikes
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DRESDEN, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a former volunteer firefighter has been charged with setting a blaze at a church on Easter Sunday.

The TBI says 25-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested Wednesday on a charge of arson of a place of worship. TBI agents and the Dresden Fire Department investigated a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church on Highway 89 in Weakley County on Sunday.

The TBI says agents found that the fire had been intentionally set by Clark, who had served as a volunteer firefighter in the Dresden Fire Department. Clark is free on bond.

