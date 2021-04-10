Gov. Beshear reports 505 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths Saturday
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 505 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 432,720 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is at 2.99%.
Officials also reported 10 new deaths Saturday. There were also 8 new deaths reported from the state audit. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 6,241.
At least 370 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 92 in the ICU and 48 on ventilators.
