Governor Beshear selects Bell County native as Commissioner of Kentucky State Police

Phillip Burnett Jr named KSP Commissioner(Kentucky State Police)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Phillip Burnett Jr as new commissioner of the Kentucky State Police.

Burnett is a Bell County native and earned his bachelor of science degree from Union College. He is also a 25-year veteran of Kentucky State Police.

“I believe in Commissioner Burnett’s ability to lead KSP into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “He is already working to increase recruitment and create a more diverse workforce, which is crucial to fulfilling our state’s law enforcement duties.”

“Every day the men and women in our agency work tirelessly to provide public safety for Kentuckians, and they deserve nothing less than my absolute best as we continue to be one of the national leaders in law enforcement,” said Commissioner Burnett. “As your commissioner, I am committed to protecting the integrity of all investigations, interactions with the public and our state officials as we conduct law enforcement in the right way.”

When Burnett was the interim commissioner he strengthened the essential workforce, while improving public safety and maintain critical services.

Burnett provided leadership during the additional security at the Kentucky Capitol grounds, providing wellness checks during the floods and ice storms, escorting UPS trucks carrying the first COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky, requiring all sworn KSP personnel to complete courses on implicit bias and race relations,

