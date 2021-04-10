‘He was Keith, never changed’ : Community remembers Letcher County native who died in Wolfe County crash

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 45-year-old Keith Adams was killed in a car crash on Thursday when he was driving on Highway 15 in Wolfe County.

Adams was also a pastor, husband a dad of two sons.

”He was Keith, never changed, always the same big kid, loved the Lord so much,” said Grace Raglin who went to church with Adams.

Raglin said Adams was a jack of all trades. From being a hairstylist, guidance counselor and principal at Cowan Elementary School.

”He was in consent motion, consent motion, if he was talking to you he would tell you something so fast,” said Raglin. “I’d say hold on just a minute, I have to have you slow that down just a little bit.”

KSP Troopers said Adams was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday.

”A huge void, that’s the only way I know to say it,” added Raglin. “There was a lot of joy and humor in his life.”

Adams left behind his pride and joy, his wife and two sons.

”He just loved to travel and do things with his kids,” said Raglin. “He and his youngest son, in particular, they had animals, you just never knew what Keith would come up with next.”

He also had a loving heart for his church family.

”Especially a lot of the young men, but a lot of the young women that knew they could go to him, could to tell him anything, trust him with anything,” added Raglin.

