King Fury springs upset to win Lexington Stakes

He earns 20 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
King Fury wins the Lexington Stakes.(Keeneland)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 18-1, King Fury won Saturday’s Lexington Stakes (G3) at Keeneland.

This was the second-to-last Derby prep race and King Fury earns 20 points on the leaderboard. If he doesn’t make the points cut for the Kentucky Derby, he will race in the Preakness.

“We’ll check him after this race,” said trainer Kenny McPeek. “I think he’s going to handle a mile and a quarter without any trouble. Whether he gets in (the Kentucky Derby-G1), it’s out of our control. We’ll see how he bounces out. We think a mile a quarter would be great. We’ll look at the opposition. The Preakness (G1) is a great race too. It could be either-or, but it would definitely one or the other.”

