Advertisement

Man arrested on child pornography charges

Robert Adams, 57, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was taken into custody after a search of his home...
Robert Adams, 57, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was taken into custody after a search of his home turned up downloaded images of child exploitation, troopers said.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Flatwoods was arrested Friday and charged with possessing sexual abuse material involving children, Kentucky State Police said.

Robert Adams, 57, was taken into custody after a search of his home turned up downloaded images of child exploitation, troopers said.

Adams faces six counts of possess/view matter portray sexual performance by a minor, six counts of promoting a minor (under age 16) in a sex performance, and once count of distribution of matter portraying sex performance by a minor (first offense).

Adams was taken to the Greenup County Detention center.

KSP says the Ashland Police Department assisted with the months-long investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
One dead after fourth night of shootings in Lexington
Police investigate a reported shooting in Georgetown.
Armed suspect shot by police outside Georgetown McDonald’s has died
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin

Latest News

The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
WATCH | Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
It’s been a violent and deadly week across Lexington with four shootings in as many days....
WATCH | Advocates against gun violence call past week of shootings ‘troubling’
Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
Advocates against gun violence call past week of shootings ‘troubling’
It happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
Buckingham Palace says the hospital stay is a precaution and not related to COVID-19.
‘I think it’s a tremendous loss:’ People in the Ky. horse community mourn death of Prince Philip