Pappas, Barbee lead Morehead State past Valparaiso 28-24

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Mark Pappas engineered the game-winning drive by completing six passes in seven plays (the other was a run) including a 2-yard touchdown toss to BJ Byrd as Morehead State (3-3) rallied past Valparaiso 28-24.

Cornerback Brandon Barbee sealed the win with his second interception of the game with just over a minute on the clock. Barbee entered the game tied for second in the FCS with three interceptions. With a 47-yard Pick-6 early in the game he now has five interceptions this season and seven for hiscareer.

Valparaiso’s Gabe Lawson rushed for two touchdowns and Robert Washington gained 180 yards on 26 carries with a TD.

