‘Remember to report it if you suspect it’: How Judi’s Place for Kids works to help children impacted by child abuse

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While children bring joy to many families, there is a harsh reality.

“From the studies that I saw, this is the third year running that Kentucky has been number one. They lead the nation in the number of child abuse cases,” said Executive Director Pamela at Judi’s Place for Kids Pamela Taylor.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Kentucky is one of the top states for child abuse and neglect. With the pandemic, child abuse cases continue to increase.

“They’re basically locked in the house and 90% of time it’s a parent or a caregiver who is the abuser so they’re shut in the house with that person and no one else is seeing them or know what’s going on in that home,” she said.

That is where Judi’s Place for Kids comes in to play. Judi’s Place for Kids is a non-profit organization that works to provide resources to children who suffer from a variety maltreatment in the Eastern Kentucky area.

“I let the parents know, when they’re signing paperwork or the caregiver sometimes it’s grandparents, relatives. I say we’re not here for you. We’re not here for your son. We are here for the child and I think the children can sense that,” said Family Advocate Delphia Branham.

With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Branham stresses the importance of spreading awareness.

“It’s important because it makes people more aware. Will social services/DPP get more referrals after this month? They probably will but it’s more awareness to make people aware,” she said.

Taylor says people should always listen to what children may tell them.

“Believe your child when they say that. It does...as much if not more damage to a child when they’re not believed,” she said.

Branham says to remember to report child abuse or neglect if you suspect it.

For more information on Judi’s Place for Kids, click here.

