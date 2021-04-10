Advertisement

SOAR, local partners ready to ‘remake learning’

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region is partnering with groups, families, and organizations throughout the region to celebrate Remake Learning Days Across America.

The week is designed to dive into some of the more creative or unique options for teaching students and their families, outside of the usual classroom setting. The annual event is highlighted even more this year as students complete one of the least traditional academic years in recent history, showing what educators believe is proof of the power of alternative learning practices.

SOAR plans to host more than 60 events between April 22 and May 2, offering family engagement activities for students from Pre-K to grade 12. The events will focus on seven different themes: Art, Making, Science, Technology, Outdoor Learning, Youth Voice and Professional Development.

Businesses like Sew-N-Love Quilt Shop in Prestonsburg and the Kentucky Reptile Zoo plan to participate in the week, as does the Army Corp of Engineers, inviting families for a hike at Dewey Lake. Accoridng to a news release from SOAR, Professional Development events such as “Gamifying the Classroom” will also be incorporated “to boost student engagement and Social-Emotional Learning for teachers and students.”

You can find events near you here, or plan one of your own to add to the list.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Georgetown.
Armed suspect shot by police outside Georgetown McDonald’s has died
Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
One dead after fourth night of shootings in Lexington
Police say Puckett was speeding at the time of crash, likely lost control, and hit a tree.
Former Sayre School student sentenced to 5 years in prison for reckless homicide
FILE - In a July 6, 2010 file photo, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is greeted during...
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

Latest News

Kentucky Severe Threat
Shower and thunderstorms increase throughout the day with some storms potentially becoming severe
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking the latest severe weather threat
“Every time [Prince Philip] walked out...to award a trophy, they would just clap and applaud...
'I think it's a tremendous loss:' People in the Ky. horse communitiy mourn death of Prince Philip
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
WATCH | Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
It’s been a violent and deadly week across Lexington with four shootings in as many days....
WATCH | Advocates against gun violence call past week of shootings ‘troubling’