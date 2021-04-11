Advertisement

Hideki Matsuyama delivers masterpiece, takes lead at Masters

He played the final eight holes after a storm delay in 6 under.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday,...
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Hideki Matsuyama delivered a masterpiece at the Masters. He shot a 7-under 65, the only bogey-free round of the tournament.

He played the final eight holes after a storm delay in 6 under. It added to a four-shot lead over four players going into the final round.

The 29-year-old will try to become the first Japanese player to win a major. Chasing him will be Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris.

Rose is the only player with experience winning a major. Zalatoris is a Masters rookie. Matsuyama says he hopes to make Japan proud.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Georgetown.
Armed suspect shot by police outside Georgetown McDonald’s has died
Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
One dead after fourth night of shootings in Lexington
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
Police say Puckett was speeding at the time of crash, likely lost control, and hit a tree.
Former Sayre School student sentenced to 5 years in prison for reckless homicide

Latest News

King Fury wins the Lexington Stakes.
King Fury springs upset to win Lexington Stakes
Anderson Co.'s Amiya Jenkins reacts as the clock winds down on the Lady Bearcats' season
Anderson Co. falls to Sacred Heart in Girls’ Sweet 16 semis
Morehead State tops Valpo 28-24.
Pappas, Barbee lead Morehead State past Valparaiso 28-24
5-star Boyle County kicker/punter Jackson Smith commits to Kentucky
WATCH|5-star Boyle County kicker/punter Jackson Smith commits to Kentucky