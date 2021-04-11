Hill’s career day not enough in UK’s 8-6 loss to LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cam Hill delivered a career-high three hits and three RBI, including his second homer of the season, but LSU beat Kentucky 8-6 Saturday night to win the weekend series.

The Tigers will go for the sweep at Kentucky Proud Park Sunday at 1:00 p.m. You can watch on the SEC Network+.

Down 7-1, Kentucky stormed back to get within 7-6, but LSU tacked on an insurance run in the ninth to hold on.

Sophomore infielder Ryan Ritter stayed red-hot as well, notching a pair of hits to give him six hits in three games this week to go along with five runs scored, seven RBI, a double and a home run.

Senior catcher Coltyn Kessler also produced his fifth multi-hit game in Southeastern Conference play.

Despite the late rally, the Cats dropped their fifth consecutive SEC game and fell to 5-6 in league play, 19-9 overall.

