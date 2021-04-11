Advertisement

Kentucky crushes LSU 13-4 to avoid weekend sweep

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 20-9, 6-6 in the SEC.
UK avoids the sweep vs. LSU.
UK avoids the sweep vs. LSU.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After losing five straight SEC games, Kentucky bounced back Sunday with a 13-4 win over LSU to avoid the weekend sweep.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 20-9, 6-6 in the SEC. UK hosts Bellarmine Tuesday night at 6:30.

The top four batters in the Wildcats’ order each had two hits and combined to drive in eight runs to set the tone. Coltyn Kessler blasted a two-run shot in the first, Austin Schultz clubbed his first homer of the season in the third and T.J. Collett capped an eight-run seventh inning with a three-run double that put the nail in the Tigers’ comeback chances.

After a rough Friday night and early deficit on Saturday the Cats found their rhythm and outscored LSU 18-5 over the final 12 innings of the series.

