Kentucky Newsmakers 4/11: State Treasurer Allison Ball; Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with State Treasurer Allison Ball and the president of Morehead State University Dr. Jay Morgan.

State Treasurer Allison Ball sees one of her roles as a “watchdog” over state spending, and we ask her about all the federal money flowing through Kentucky’s coffers right now. That includes COVID-relief fund and money coming in to help the state deal with natural disasters like the ice storms and flooding.

Treasurer Ball has also spoken out on the impact the pandemic has had on the workforce and has been critical of some of Gov. Beshear’s efforts to handle the challenges of unemployment claims.

Ball, who is a Republican, was re-elected in 2019 with the highest number of votes on the entire ballot. So, what does she plan next? She joins us to discuss.

Also, Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan will be with us to talk about the impact of the Eagle’s trip to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and a new program to help students cover costs beyond normal financial aid.

