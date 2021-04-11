Kentucky animal rescue volunteers work to fight growing problem of abuse and neglect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The last six months, we’ve seen cases we haven’t seen at all. And they’re extreme,” said acting President of Paws 4 The Cause, Anita Spreitzer.

From abandoned pets, dogs found riddled with pellets, blanks and sometimes worse....to cases like Jersey’s.

“Very extreme starvation cases where dogs are coming in, at the point where they’re falling over and not being fed.”

A skinny dog who should weigh at least 60 pounds by now...

“He’s gained weight. When he first came in, you could see his hip bones and you could see all his ribs,” Spreitzer explained.

Then there’s cases like the one out of Powell County. Animal shelter volunteers picked up two puppies, one with a bullet and serious buckshot along his legs and side. Sadly, Spreitzer said they’ve seen examples of animal cruelty like this one, increase the past year.

“A lot of people are out of work. They’re just starting to get back in. Unemployment has gone through the roof.”

Several neighboring shelters closed during the pandemic, and the rescue hasn’t been able to hold any of its normal fundraisers.

“Do something about the huge amount of animals that are in trouble in the state of Kentucky,” said Paws 4 The Cause CEO Remy Simpson.

To help dogs like Buster, who may never fully recovery from years of trauma due to dog fighting and are now permanent residents at the shelter. CEO Remy Simpson and Spreitzer are still fighting to make animal cruelty cases, a felony.

“For them to be held responsible. Not just a fine or slap on the hand,” said Spreitzer.

Thanks to donations, Paws 4 The Cause is building an expansion onto the rescue. It will include space for more animals, a Spay and Neuter Clinic and an affordable veterinarian’s office.

Right now, the rescue is in extreme need of fosters for all of the rescues coming in, including one-year-old Jersey.

Spreitzer said as more people have gone back to work, they’ve seen an extreme decline in foster parents.

