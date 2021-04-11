Advertisement

‘Quilts of Valor’ ceremony honors eight distinguished Kentucky veterans

By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of veterans in Kentucky were honored for their service in a unique way today.

Eight men that served time overseas each received a “Quilt of Valor” for their sacrifices. The quilts symbolize peace and tranquility while serving as recognition for their achievements.

State coordinator Carolyn Elliott said that recognizing them during these times is something that she holds in high regard.

“The design of the quilt is to provide them comfort and healing. So many of our veterans have come home from duty and they are suffering from PTSD,” Elliott said. “They’ve seen things that none of us would ever want to experience. And so many of our veterans also came back from Vietnam and they were so mistreated.”

The Quilts of Valor Foundations has awarded more than 226,000 quilts during its time of operation. Elliott said they hope to hold another ceremony in October.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Georgetown.
Armed suspect shot by police outside Georgetown McDonald’s has died
Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
One dead after fourth night of shootings in Lexington
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
Police say Puckett was speeding at the time of crash, likely lost control, and hit a tree.
Former Sayre School student sentenced to 5 years in prison for reckless homicide

Latest News

Cam Hill shines vs. LSU
Hill’s career day not enough in UK’s 8-6 loss to LSU
University of Kentucky students celebrated one of the school’s largest traditions Saturday.
WATCH | UK’s DanceBlue dance marathon continues tradition, raises more than $1 million
Lexington police released the body camera video showing the moments an officer hit a teenager...
WATCH | Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
“The last six months, we’ve seen cases we haven’t seen at all. And they’re extreme,” said...
WATCH | Kentucky animal rescue volunteers work to fight growing problem of abuse and neglect
Super Stock wins the Arkansas Derby.
Super Stock wins $1M Arkansas Derby, earns Kentucky Derby spot