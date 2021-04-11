Sacred Heart tops Marshall County 49-47 to win Girls’ Sweet 16
This is their fifth Sweet 16 title in school history.
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Triniti Ralston scored 18 points and Sacred Heart beat Marshall County 49-47 Saturday night to win the Girls’ Sweet 16. This is their fifth Sweet 16 title in school history.
Alexandra Wolff was the only other Sacred Heart (25-7) player in double figures with ten points.
Sacred Heart has now won Sweet 16 titles in 1976, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2021.
Halle Langhi led the Lady Marshalls with a game-high 19 points. Cayson Conner scored 16 points for Marshall County (25-3).
