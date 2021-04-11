Advertisement

Scott Co. farm helps Kentuckians in need through new business venture

The farm partnered with food banks, offering over 139,000 pounds of produce to families in need.
The farm partnered with food banks, offering over 139,000 pounds of produce to families in need.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The ongoing pandemic brought uncertainty to many business owners, but one farm in Scott County used the time to tackle a new business venture.

Sharpe Farms, a family business, has been part of life for the Sharpe family for 9 generations.

“My favorite thing about farming is keeping it in the family,” says co-owner Beckham Sharpe. “I love having all the kids and nephews.”

The Sharpe family says when COVID hit, and many were afraid to head to grocery stores, they used the uncertain time to start a new business venture. It’s a way to bring healthy, fresh food straight to Kentuckians.

“Basically they’re getting it from the farm to their fridges,” says co-owner Megan Sharpe.

Meagan explains their handpicked box. It’s made up of veggies and a value-added item such as a sauce or honey.

During the pandemic, the idea was brought one step further. The farm partnered with food banks, offering 139,463 pounds of produce to families in need.

Co-owner Jacob Sharpe recalls the gratitude of one recipient.

“She was really grateful. She was almost upset, you know, because she was like, ‘your boxes really help us. We’re really hurting,’” Jacob says.

During a time of struggle, the family says the farm took big steps. Blossoming, they say, to benefit the farm’s 10th generation.

“We talk every day about how to make it bigger, how to make it better, what can we do to reach more people and so we’re really excited where the next few years are going to take us,” Meagan says.

The opening day for this season’s handpicked boxes is the second week of June. If you’re interested in a box, you can visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
Generic Storm Radar
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Gusty winds taking over for Sunday
Police investigate a reported shooting in Georgetown.
Armed suspect shot by police outside Georgetown McDonald’s has died
Police say Puckett was speeding at the time of crash, likely lost control, and hit a tree.
Former Sayre School student sentenced to 5 years in prison for reckless homicide
Gov. Beshear reports 505 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths Saturday

Latest News

The pandemic forced the show to make changes like spacing out exhibits, cleaning stations, and...
Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show celebrates 45 years
Elias Johnson lost his foot during the accident.
Community rallies after boy loses foot in lawn mowing accident
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 4/11: State Treasurer Allison Ball; Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan
Cam Hill shines vs. LSU
Hill’s career day not enough in UK’s 8-6 loss to LSU