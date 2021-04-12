Appalachian Regional Healthcare announces first woman President and CEO

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, The Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Board of Trustees introduced Hollie Harris Phillips as their new President and CEO.

Hollie Phillips currently serves as the Vice President for Corporate Strategy and Chief Strategy Officer at ARH. She is the first woman in ARH history to become President and CEO, the largest employer in southeastern Kentucky.

Phillips will enter the role of President and CEO in May.

“ARH is a firm believer in the potential, growth, and success of all of its employees, and when possible first looks within when there are opportunities for advancement. In our search for the next President and CEO to lead ARH, the Board of Trustees was fortunate to have an abundance of qualified and dedicated longtime leaders within our organization as candidates for this very important position,” said Duanne Thompson, chair of ARH’s Board of Trustees. “The board and I are very proud to name someone with such a wealth of leadership experience and knowledge of the inner workings of the ARH system as Hollie possesses as the next president and CEO of ARH.”

Duanne Thompson expresses his confidence in Phillips saying “She is well prepared to lead our organization into the future. We trust that under her leadership the ARH system will continue to grow and excel.”

Phillips has been at ARH for 19 years, she began as the director of planning and was promoted just three years later to Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Chief Strategy Officer.

“I appreciate the confidence of the board and am both honored and humbled to move into this role to help guide our health system into the future,” said Phillips. “It has always been a great privilege to serve on a team filled with such strong, dedicated leaders and exceptional medical professionals and team members who have a true commitment to ensuring the most advanced medical technology and services are available in even the most rural of areas. For 65 years, our ARH healthcare system has been recognized as a leader in providing care to the communities we serve. I am excited about continuing this legacy.”

A native of Colonial Heights, Virginia, Phillips earned a Master’s in Health Administration from the Medical College of Virginia and a Bachelor’s in Biology from the University of Richmond, in Richmond, Va.

