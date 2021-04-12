Barilla releases Spotify playlists that times your pasta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Barilla, the world’s largest manufacturer of pasta, partnered with Spotify to release a playlist that will make cooking more enjoyable.

The company released a series of playlists that will time pasta cook time. The playlists like, “Best Song Penne” and “Mixtape Spaghetti,” are designed to begin when the pasta is dropped into the boiling water and finish when the pasta is finished cooking.

There are eight playlists, with cooking times for pastas like spaghetti, linguine, penne and fusilli:

Mixtape Spaghetti

Top Hits Spaghetti

Moody Day Linguine

Simply Classics Linguine

Boom Bap Fusilli

Timeless Emotion Fusilli

Pleasant Melancholy Penne Rigate

Best Song Penne Rigate

Check out the playlists here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.