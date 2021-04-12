Barilla releases Spotify playlists that times your pasta
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Barilla, the world’s largest manufacturer of pasta, partnered with Spotify to release a playlist that will make cooking more enjoyable.
The company released a series of playlists that will time pasta cook time. The playlists like, “Best Song Penne” and “Mixtape Spaghetti,” are designed to begin when the pasta is dropped into the boiling water and finish when the pasta is finished cooking.
There are eight playlists, with cooking times for pastas like spaghetti, linguine, penne and fusilli:
- Mixtape Spaghetti
- Top Hits Spaghetti
- Moody Day Linguine
- Simply Classics Linguine
- Boom Bap Fusilli
- Timeless Emotion Fusilli
- Pleasant Melancholy Penne Rigate
- Best Song Penne Rigate
Check out the playlists here.
