Advertisement

Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.(WKYT)
By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Beshear made the declaration while helping UofL’s Cardinal Stadium open the state’s largest vaccination site Monday morning.

The governor said he’ll lift capacity limitations on almost all venues, including businesses and events that welcome a maximum of 1,000 patrons.

Almost 1.6 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far.

The new Cardinal Stadium site estimates it should be able to administer 4,000 shots a day, setting up nearly 30 lanes in the Purple Lot.

Click here to sign up for an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman dead, officer seriously hurt in crash on New Circle Road
Gov. Beshear: 366 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported Sunday
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Lab-mix Jersey smiles for the camera, as he plays with volunteers and waits to be adopted.
Kentucky animal rescue volunteers work to fight growing problem of abuse and neglect

Latest News

Courtesy: Charles Booker Press
Charles Booker considering another run for US Senate
The Fayette County Clerk’s office will reopen for in-person transactions. Starting on...
Fayette Co. Clerk’s office reopening to in-person transactions
Homeowner shoots naked intruder
Cardinal Stadium has the capacity to vaccinate up to 4,000 people a day.
Kentucky’s largest mass vaccination site opens