Businesses struggle to hire new workers as pandemic winds down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As things return to a new normal and slowly open back up many restaurants and businesses are trying to hire new employees but they’re finding that is harder than it seems.

Fazolis has been hosted a hiring fair across several states Monday to hire roughly 300 new employees.

According to Dave Craig, the Vice President of Human Resources at Fazoli’s, their business has been fortunate to be doing well financially through the pandemic.

However, now, he says they’re needed to hire more staff to keep up with the increased demand of customers and eventually to keep up with their dining room once capacity increases in the future.

Craig says hiring has been hard due to people getting additional money from unemployment, stimulus money coming out, and now tax refunds coming as well, but for their hiring event they’re trying to throw in extra bonuses to help encourage people to join their team.

“We are also giving what we’re calling “90 after 90.” It’s a $90 bonus after 90 days on the job,” Craig said. “We’re also raffling off earbuds, we’re raffling off some Yeti thermal mugs, and we’re raffling off some GoPro action cameras.”

Fazoli’s will also be holding open interviews every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fazoli’s is also offering ways for employees to get paid by the day if they’d prefer rather than a weekly paycheck to help people get by.

