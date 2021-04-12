Advertisement

Charles Booker considering another run for US Senate

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A rising star in Kentucky politics is a step closer to running for U.S. Senate.

Former state representative Charles Booker gained momentum last year and almost beat Ret. Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath in the Democratic primary for US Senate.

Ultimately, Booker lost that race by about 15,000 votes.

Right before the June primary, McGrath had raised about $41 million for her campaign against Republican Senator Mitch McConnell. That was the most money any U.S. Senate candidate had raised nationally.

Booker had raised almost $800,000. He said his lack of funds is the reason he got in the race so late.

Monday, more than a year away from the upcoming midterm elections, Booker announced he is forming an exploratory committee for a campaign against Republican Senator Rand Paul. In the ad, Booker criticized Paul and other Republican lawmakers for their responses to the pandemic and the ongoing fight for racial justice.

Booker talked about a “green new deal” for Kentucky, universal health care, and jobs.

“When we come together from the hood to the holler. Black white brown, to live in a commonwealth where everyone can thrive and can live their god-given potential. That’s why today I’m formally announcing an exploratory committee for U.S. Senate. We will transform KY and, Rand Paul, you know it too,” Booker said.

Senator Rand Paul has said he is running for re-election. He was first elected to the U.S. senate in 2010. Lately, he has made headlines for clashing with Dr. Fauci over whether people should wear masks.

Sen. Paul’s office released this statement after Booker announced the exploratory committee:

Kentuckians know there is no greater champion for the values they hold dear than Dr. Rand Paul, and like President Trump stated in his recent endorsement, Dr. Paul has a proven record of fighting the liberal Washington agenda. Kentuckians don’t want to defund the police, to ban the lawful ownership of guns, or Nancy Pelosi’s Green New Deal.

