Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cooler Pattern Takes Shape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are coming off a rather ‘blah’ kind of weather weekend for much of Kentucky, but today does get quite a bit better. Unfortunately, the overall pattern continues to skew colder than normal as the week goes by and this may actually carry us through much of the rest of the month.

Temps today range from the upper 60s to middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the day looks dry as our next system is delayed by just a bit, bringing the best chance for a shower or storm into late Tuesday and Wednesday. Given the later arrival of this system temps will be above what I thought yesterday, but still slightly below normal.

The core of the colder air arrives Wednesday night with the potential for frost to follow by Thursday mornings.

This sets off a pattern featuring big dips in the jet stream across the eastern half of the country. This likely means below normal temps through next week.

