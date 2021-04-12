Crash shuts down New Circle Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major incident has shut down part of New Circle Road in Lexington.

Police responded to reports of a crash on New Circle near Nicholasville Road around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Both the inner and outer loops of New Circle Road are blocked between Nicholasville Road and Harrodsburg Road.

Police have not released any details about the crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

New Circle is expected to be blocked until at least 7 a.m.

This story is developing.

