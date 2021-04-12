Advertisement

Despite setbacks, demand for Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains high

Johnson & Johnson will give out 86% fewer doses after 15 million doses were contaminated at a...
Johnson & Johnson will give out 86% fewer doses after 15 million doses were contaminated at a Baltimore facility.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People who’ve held out for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine might have to wait a little longer.

The CDC says Johnson & Johnson will give out 86% fewer doses after 15 million doses were contaminated at a Baltimore facility. That’s not all. Three states halted vaccination sites after reports of adverse reactions.

According to Lexington emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton, reactions should be expected.

“Dealing with an infection that’s as significant as COVID you know it’s not going to be a free pass with regard to preventing it,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton says all three shots are safe. He suggests getting any you can, especially considering the dangers of the virus.

“I’m seeing more people now coming into the emergency department with the effects of long-term COVID than I am seeing new cases itself,” Dr. Stanton said.

Rural communities are seeing a push for the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to Gateway District Health Department public health director Gregory Brewer. Brewer says many are happy to make one trip to a site.

“It is rural, so you have to travel maybe 30 minutes to get there,” Brewer says.

Brewer explains the demand’s so high, they’ve switched from requesting 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a week to 500 a week.

“In the beginning, people were reaching out to us. It’s flipped. Now, we’re reaching out. That’s a good thing, you know, we’re able to meet the demand,” Brewer said.

Looking ahead, experts say we’ll likely see tweaks to the vaccines to better protect against variants.

Dr. Stanton says if you’re sensitive to needles, eat and drink fluids before getting your vaccine. He says to plan to take it easy the day after to relax and hydrate.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman dead, officer seriously hurt in crash on New Circle Road
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Gov. Beshear: 366 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported Sunday
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports 270 new COVID-19 cases; 3.16% positivity rate
As things return to a new normal and slowly open back up many restaurants and businesses are...
Businesses struggle to hire new workers as pandemic winds down
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 270 new COVID-19 cases; 3.16% positivity rate
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on shots for 17 year olds, need for booster shot later