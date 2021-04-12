Despite setbacks, demand for Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains high

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People who’ve held out for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine might have to wait a little longer.

The CDC says Johnson & Johnson will give out 86% fewer doses after 15 million doses were contaminated at a Baltimore facility. That’s not all. Three states halted vaccination sites after reports of adverse reactions.

According to Lexington emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton, reactions should be expected.

“Dealing with an infection that’s as significant as COVID you know it’s not going to be a free pass with regard to preventing it,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton says all three shots are safe. He suggests getting any you can, especially considering the dangers of the virus.

“I’m seeing more people now coming into the emergency department with the effects of long-term COVID than I am seeing new cases itself,” Dr. Stanton said.

Rural communities are seeing a push for the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to Gateway District Health Department public health director Gregory Brewer. Brewer says many are happy to make one trip to a site.

“It is rural, so you have to travel maybe 30 minutes to get there,” Brewer says.

Brewer explains the demand’s so high, they’ve switched from requesting 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a week to 500 a week.

“In the beginning, people were reaching out to us. It’s flipped. Now, we’re reaching out. That’s a good thing, you know, we’re able to meet the demand,” Brewer said.

Looking ahead, experts say we’ll likely see tweaks to the vaccines to better protect against variants.

Dr. Stanton says if you’re sensitive to needles, eat and drink fluids before getting your vaccine. He says to plan to take it easy the day after to relax and hydrate.

