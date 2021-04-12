Advertisement

Fayette Co. Clerk’s office reopening to in-person transactions

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Clerk’s office will reopen for in-person transactions.

Starting on Wednesday, April 14, the office will be available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

State guidelines will be followed, requiring social distancing and customers must wear a mask.

Visitors will enter the building from Main Street and be guided by signage and staff to the appropriate areas of the building.

The entrance from the Helix parking garage will remain locked to control the flow of people in and out of the building.

Motor vehicle customers will enter through the left (east) entrance.

Customers needing access to the Land Records area will enter through the right (west) entrance, and will no longer be required to make an appointment.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. explained that the structure of the building is not able to handle the crowds that can occur in the motor vehicle area.

“We have done what we can to protect the staff and public with Plexiglas and other changes, but it became clear that we could not realistically open until our staff had been vaccinated. We became eligible with Phase 1C and have now completed the CDC recommended timing for effectiveness.”

The office will continue to support online, US mail, and dropbox services to minimize the number of people accessing the building. People are urged to continue to use these contactless services to reduce the likelihood of lines and crowding.

“We were fortunate to be able to retool our support of contactless services in order to buy time for vaccines to be developed”, Blevins said.

For more information, go to the Clerk’s website at www.fayettecountyclerk.com.

