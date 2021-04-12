Advertisement

Grand jury indicts man in deadly shooting at City Center

Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.
Jacouri Burns arrested for shooting.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a man accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Lexington.

Jacouri Burns, 25, is accused of murder and second-degree assault in connection to 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine’s death.

According to police, the shooting happened outside the Marriott Hotel at City Center.

Oxendine’s family says he was recording a music video at the time of the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The prosecutor’s office says Burns was indicted by the grand jury on both the murder and assault charges.

