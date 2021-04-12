Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cooler April week

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The overall trend for the week includes some much cooler air around here.

We trend down over the next few days. Our highs will likely run around the 50s and 60s for some of the coolest moments during the daytime hours. Those numbers will be with us all week long. The warmest part of the week will end up being today.

I don’t think that we make it through the week without a few showers. There are a couple of chances that will be coming our way. Some will try to spill over for the middle of the week. The cooler air will eventually sink in and run the show. Overnight lows could reach frost potential by the mid and second half of the week.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

