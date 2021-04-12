Lexington pop-up vaccine clinic makes shot more accessible to community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - His sleeve already rolled up, Mike Papageorgiou has been waiting for his chance to get this first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“See I don’t drive. I’m legally blind in one eye, so it was easier to come here. I could easily get a ride here then a ride home,” said Papageorgiou.

Transportation has been one of the roadblocks preventing many from being able to get the vaccine.

“You schedule, stand in line and get your shot. If you want a test, you can also get a test,” Papageorgiou said.

Which is why pop-up clinics, like the one hosted by Wild Health and the YMCA, provide the vaccine to people who may not have gotten it otherwise.

“It’s in downtown, so the main thing is people have access who may not have had access before. It’s super accessible and free to them,” said David Elsen, the Executive Director of YMCA Central Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear said there’s a goal number of vaccinations Kentucky needs to reach in order for him to lift more COVID-19 restrictions. He’s expected to announce that number during his briefing Monday.

Shot after shot, the High Street YMCA gym was full of eager people ready to help Lexington get closer to that goal.

“We’re ready to get back to normal, get back to doing the things we love to do,” Elsen said.

For people like Papageorgiou, heading home one step closer to being full vaccinated.

Those hosting the clinic said they’re planning to hold more soon, at different YMCA locations.

