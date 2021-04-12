Advertisement

London Town Center to host concert series this summer

City officials say the event will include live music and food trucks.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - London Town Center Park is set to host a new event this summer.

After serving as the location for “Lights Around London” as well as “Pumpkin Park,” the Main Street spot will serve as a venue for a series of concerts put on by City of London Tourism in an attempt to return a bit of normalcy to the area.

“People have been looking for something all year long to feel a little bit normal and I think this is going to kind of make that happen for them,” City Councilman Daniel Carmack said. “We’re excited, we’re thrilled to see downtown London, Kentucky come alive and this is going to be an exciting event that’s going to make everybody feel right at home here in the best city in Kentucky to live, work and play.”

The series will feature five concerts spread out over the course of several months while also giving community members a chance to experience shops and restaurants in the downtown area.

