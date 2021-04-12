Advertisement

Matsuyama becomes first Japanese man in Masters green jacket

He led by as many as six on the back nine.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, puts on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf...
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, puts on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament as Dustin Johnson watches on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Hideki Matsuyama is the first Japanese player in a green jacket. The 29-year-old won the Masters despite a few nervous moments. He led by as many as six on the back nine.

He was only two ahead going to the 16th hole and then Xander Schauffele made it easy for him by hitting into the water and the gallery and making a triple bogey on the 16th hole.

Matsuyama takes his place among the elite in golf. The victory comes 10 years after the Japanese star was low amateur in the Masters as a teenager.

