More than 200K pounds of ground turkey linked to salmonella outbreak

Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 200,000 pounds of ground turkey have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak, according to the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a warning Saturday night regarding 211,406 pounds of ground turkey products produced by Plainville Brands, LLC.

According to officials, the ground turkey was produced between December 18, 2020, through December 29, 2020.

Officials said, while they don’t believe any of the products are still available for purchase, they are warning customers who may have purchased the products and stored them in a freezer.

Consumers are urged to throw away any product believe to be linked to this health alert.

A multistate salmonella outbreak emerged between Dec. 28, 2020, and March 4, 2021.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • 1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
  • 1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
  • 3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.
  • 1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

Individuals contaminated with Salmonella may experience diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever with 12 to 72 hours of consumption. Officials said symptoms typically last four to seven days.

