Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman dead, officer seriously hurt in crash on New Circle Road
Gov. Beshear: 366 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported Sunday
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Lab-mix Jersey smiles for the camera, as he plays with volunteers and waits to be adopted.
Kentucky animal rescue volunteers work to fight growing problem of abuse and neglect

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn’t saying no now.
Poll: 46% of Americans would like to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson run for president
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
After two consecutive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent, the island nation...
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
Police officers leave the scene after a shooting Monday, April 12, 2021 in Paris. A gunman has...
Paris police hunt for gunman who killed person near hospital