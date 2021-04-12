Advertisement

Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that reportedly killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright.(Source: KARE via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away.

The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead.

According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The incident sparked protests late into Sunday night. Brooklyn Center is a city with a population of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis area was already on edge, midway through the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged in relation to George Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear: 366 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths reported Sunday
The video from Ofc. Nicolas Gray’s camera shows him driving in his cruiser to respond to the...
Lexington police release body camera video of cruiser hitting teenager
Lab-mix Jersey smiles for the camera, as he plays with volunteers and waits to be adopted.
Kentucky animal rescue volunteers work to fight growing problem of abuse and neglect
Gov. Beshear reports 505 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths Saturday
Police investigate a reported shooting in Georgetown.
Armed suspect shot by police outside Georgetown McDonald’s has died

Latest News

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
His sleeve already rolled up, Mike Papageorgiou has been waiting for his chance to get this...
WATCH | Lexington pop-up vaccine clinic makes shot more accessible to community
Doors are unlocked and socially distanced tables are full again as Lexington’s hospitality...
WATCH | Lexington restaurants continue to adapt to survive fallout from COVID-19 pandemic
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, puts on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf...
Matsuyama becomes first Japanese man in Masters green jacket