Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder near Perry-Breathitt line

ROWDY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to complaints of gunshots at a home near the Perry/Breathitt line Friday evening.

They say the home was off of Highway 476 on Feb Fork Road near Rowdy.

Police charged 31-year-old Joseph Collins with a single count of attempted murder. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.