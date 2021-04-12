Sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder near Perry-Breathitt line
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROWDY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to complaints of gunshots at a home near the Perry/Breathitt line Friday evening.
They say the home was off of Highway 476 on Feb Fork Road near Rowdy.
Police charged 31-year-old Joseph Collins with a single count of attempted murder. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
